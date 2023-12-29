Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 78,744 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,744 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 147,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,590. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

