Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after buying an additional 2,556,263 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 270,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DISV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 242,843 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.