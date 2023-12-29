Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.94. 951,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,175. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.