Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. 42,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.