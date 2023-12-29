Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.79. 653,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.