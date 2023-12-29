Family Firm Inc. Grows Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,458,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 466,271 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.