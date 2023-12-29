Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after buying an additional 571,980 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after buying an additional 70,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

