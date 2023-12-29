Family Firm Inc. Purchases 2,661 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 845,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 208,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 160,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 141,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:IYZ opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.