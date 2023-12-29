Family Firm Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

XBI stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

