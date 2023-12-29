Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPXN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $67.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.