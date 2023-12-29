Family Firm Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

