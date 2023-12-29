Family Firm Inc. Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading

Shares of IWB opened at $263.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $208.04 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

