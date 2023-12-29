Family Firm Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IJS opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
