Family Firm Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,854,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

