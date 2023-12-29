Fei USD (FEI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163,475.81

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $163,475.81 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.30 or 1.00057590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012349 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010815 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00196333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,642,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,383,812 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,642,478.96510505 with 13,383,811.58234277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.92370192 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $179,957.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

