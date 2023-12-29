Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,853 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pool worth $34,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.94 and its 200-day moving average is $357.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $296.89 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.