Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,805 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 195,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,260. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

