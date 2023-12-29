Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Watsco worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.59. 27,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.66 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.