Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1,374.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,487,325 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for about 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of ExlService worth $74,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

ExlService stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 129,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

