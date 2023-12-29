Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,050 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hagerty worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,594,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGTY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 14,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

