Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState

SouthState Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,593. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.