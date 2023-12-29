Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $256.95 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 6.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $256,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in CDW by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CDW
In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CDW Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $229.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
CDW Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
