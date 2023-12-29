Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $31.14 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after buying an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. 40,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

