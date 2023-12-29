Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $42,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.87. 92,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,299. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

