Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $53.63 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $53,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

NYSE BR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,756. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.43 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

