Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $73.01 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $73,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 56,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

View Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.