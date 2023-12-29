Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.96. 49,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,783. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

