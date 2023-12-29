Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,712 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $81,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 532,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,586. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $689,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,206,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,206,640 shares in the company, valued at $59,516,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,239,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,072,002. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

