Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Nomad Foods worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 69,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

