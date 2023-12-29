Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,881 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of CarMax worth $44,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after buying an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 322,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,740. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

