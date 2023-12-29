Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SITE traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $163.13. 40,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $155.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.