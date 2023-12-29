Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Cass Information Systems worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CASS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,390. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $625.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CASS

Insider Activity at Cass Information Systems

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.