Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Decreased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 103,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,339. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

