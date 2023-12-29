Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,989. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 491,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

