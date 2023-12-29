Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,727,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,372,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

