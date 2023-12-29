Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 3,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Findev Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 44.52%. The company had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Read More

