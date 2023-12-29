First Personal Financial Services Acquires 1,397 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.