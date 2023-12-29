First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 558.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

