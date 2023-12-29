First Personal Financial Services Buys 510 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

