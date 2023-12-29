First Personal Financial Services Has $259,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 457.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

