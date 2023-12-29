First Personal Financial Services Has $7.03 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

