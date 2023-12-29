First Personal Financial Services Purchases 4,028 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

