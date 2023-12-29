First Personal Financial Services Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $351.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.02. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

