First Personal Financial Services Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.4 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,597.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,671.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,663.33. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,408.07.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.