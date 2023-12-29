First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

