First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,871. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

