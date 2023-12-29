First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,109,000 after buying an additional 365,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.