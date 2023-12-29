First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
