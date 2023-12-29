First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,747,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 162,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,877. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.