First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.67

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 145280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.