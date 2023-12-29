First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 50.2% in December

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 327,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FEI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.82.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.